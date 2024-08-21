Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.06. 14,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,110. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$336.51 million, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

