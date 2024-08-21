Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

