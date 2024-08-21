Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
