National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 99,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,512. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

