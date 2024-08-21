National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$127.86.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.84. The stock has a market cap of C$86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

