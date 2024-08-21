National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.25.

Shares of MRU opened at C$83.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.70. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

