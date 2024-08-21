Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.80. The company had a trading volume of 711,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,409. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average of $343.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.