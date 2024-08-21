Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 1,874,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,358. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
