Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,280. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

