Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

