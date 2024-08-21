Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. 717,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.