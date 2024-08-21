Morgan Stanley Trims Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price to $30.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 197,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

