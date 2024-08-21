Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,100.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $935.57 and last traded at $930.50, with a volume of 56754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $904.69.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,956 shares of company stock worth $70,200,158. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $833.72 and its 200-day moving average is $748.52. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

