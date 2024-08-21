MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $15.12. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 59,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

