Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

