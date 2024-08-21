Michael W. Wallace Sells 25,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 126,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,820. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.