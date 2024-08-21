MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in MetLife were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.59. 407,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,620. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

