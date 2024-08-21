MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,002.87. 173,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,708.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,634.14. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,029.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,063.75.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

