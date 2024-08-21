McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.68 and last traded at $287.81. Approximately 445,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,560,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.63.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,168.1% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

