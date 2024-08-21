McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $285.63 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

