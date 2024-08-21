M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.75), with a volume of 59140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.74).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Friday, July 5th.
M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
