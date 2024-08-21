Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,886,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,505. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

