Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,909. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.