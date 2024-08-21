Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 5,540,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,376. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.