Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 491,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.2 %

LAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 2,856,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,209. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.