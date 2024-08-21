Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 111,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,317. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.