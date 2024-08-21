Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Gerber LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.64. 1,510,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

