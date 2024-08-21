Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 466,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,152. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

