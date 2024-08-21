Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 650,295 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,871,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

