Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.88). Approximately 45,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 17,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.84).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The stock has a market cap of £63.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

