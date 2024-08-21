M3 Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 151,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. 3,278,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

