Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$27.50 to C$28.50. The stock traded as high as C$26.27 and last traded at C$26.20, with a volume of 12585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.97.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

