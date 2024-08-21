Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The First Half of 2025 Will Be a Massive Test for AST SpaceMobile
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Buy-and-Forget Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.