Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $562.76 and last traded at $562.46. Approximately 167,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,080,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.35 and a 200-day moving average of $466.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

