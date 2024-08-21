Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.99

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.99 and last traded at C$171.68, with a volume of 79060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$171.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$164.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5147929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

