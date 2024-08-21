Lithium Americas Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE:LAC opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$28.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$749.24 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. In other news, Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Insiders acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $303,840 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

