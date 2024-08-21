Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.32 on Monday. Lineage has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

