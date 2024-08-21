Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,318 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 39.7% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

