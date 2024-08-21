Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
