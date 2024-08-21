Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2516 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Li Ning Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNNGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 7,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $124.19.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.