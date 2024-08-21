Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2516 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Li Ning Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LNNGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 7,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $124.19.
About Li Ning
