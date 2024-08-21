Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.71. 6,169,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,121. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

