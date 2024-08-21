Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.94. The company had a trading volume of 427,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,165. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

