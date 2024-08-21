Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $609.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.