Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.05. 1,137,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,739. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,298 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

