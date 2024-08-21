Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,383,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,642. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.