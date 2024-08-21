Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,820. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

