Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Affirm by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,743,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.97.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

