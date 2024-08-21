Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $10.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.54. 4,806,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $656.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

