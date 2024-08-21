Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 142,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,808. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

