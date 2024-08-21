Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 631,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,572. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

