Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.81. 320,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

