Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,125 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 1,407,079 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 796,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

